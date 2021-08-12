DON’T MISS: Deadline for Texans to get insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.Gov this weekend

Congress cut prices so 4 out of 5 enrollees can find a plan for $10/month or less

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texans are being urged by health care advocates to sign up for insurance on HealthCare.Gove before the Aug. 15 deadline, after Congress cut health insurance prices for millions of Americans.

According to Texans Care for Children, an organization that describes itself as driving policy change to improve the lives of Texas children, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, four out of five people enrolled in a HealthCare.Gov plan can pay $10 per month or less, after the passing of the American Rescue Plan. According to the cited analysis, 501,000 uninsured Texans are now eligible for a health plan at $0 per month with low out-of-pocket costs, like copays and the deductible.

“If you were priced out in the past, it’s time to take a second look because there are now some great health plans at a very low cost available on HealthCare.Gov,” said Stacey Pogue, Senior Policy Analyst at Every Texan. “The new lower prices are available to Texans who are uninsured as well Texans who already have a HealthCare.Gov plan and want to cut down on the monthly costs.”

“Insurance plans on HealthCare.Gov must include key benefits like mental health care, maternity care, prescription drug coverage, hospitalization services, and coverage for pre-existing conditions.” said Texans Care for Children, “Plans outside HealthCare.Gov do not have to offer the same protections or financial help.”

“If you’re uninsured, this is your last chance to sign up for a low-cost health plan for 2021. The American Rescue Plan has increased the financial help available and you may now find coverage for a better price, said Aurora Harris, Southern Region Director for Young Invincibles. “Free preventive services are one of the major benefits of health coverage, which means mental health, maternity coverage, and screenings are included in every plan sold at HealthCare.gov — benefits young people seek out the most. So, there’s no better time to get covered. Visit healthcare.gov to get started.”

Sunday, Aug. 15, is the last day to sign up for 2021 insurance on Healthcare.Gov, with sing-up for 2022 insurance beginning Nov. 1, with few exceptions.

Help with signing up can be found through community organizations across Texas, such as:

Austin: Call 2-1-1 or (512) 381-4520, or visit ProsperHealthCoverage.org or https://www.centralhealth.net/enroll-atx/. Organizations providing assistance include Foundation Communities, CommUnityCare, Light and Salt, Lonestar Circle of Care, and United Way of Williamson County.

Dallas: Visit Dallas County’s ACA webpage and click on “Local Marketplace Assistance.” Organizations providing assistance include Parkland Health and Hospital System, Mission East Dallas, Los Barrios Unidos Clinic, and more.

El Paso: Call Centro San Vicente at 915-858-2932; Project Vida at 915-533- 7057, ext. 340 or 381; or MHP Salud at (956) 246-4125

Gulf Coast/Houston: Visit https://widget.getcoveredamerica.org/ to search for assistance by zip code. Organizations providing assistance include Legacy Community Health, Change Happens, Light and Salt and Avenue360.

Rio Grande Valley: Call MHP Salud at (956) 246-4125 or visit https://mhpsalud.org/mhp-salud-navigator-program/.

San Antonio: Visit enrollsa.com or call 210-977-7997. Organizations providing assistance include CentroMed.

For Texans living outside of the areas listed above: