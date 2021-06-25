DON’T MISS: City of Amarillo, Westgate Mall to host job fairs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Multiple job fairs are set for Saturday as businesses and local government departments search for new team members. Many local businesses, according to the Westgate Mall, have a high number of open positions.

The City of Amarillo announced it will host a career fair on June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center. The City said it will provide opportunities to meet and network with City departments and learn about available positions.

The Westgate Mall said it will also be hosting a hiring event on June 26, this one from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the mall and in Center Court.

Over 20 stores will be participating, said Westgate Mall, including Dillard’s, Bath and Body Works, Charlotte Russe. Part-time and full-time positions are available.

“There will also be several outside businesses participating, including AISD, Tyson, and Texas Home Healthcare.” Westgate Mall continued in its announcement, “Space is still available for other outside participants. For any businesses interested they will need to email Libbie Peters at libbie@westgatemalltx.com or call 806-358-7221.”

