DON’T MISS: Amarillo Community Market returns this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amid a bustling weekend of the Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo, 24 Hours in the Canyon, mural events, musical guests, community shows, and others, the Amarillo Community Market will return to Polk Street on June 5.

The Market will be in its original location at 1000 S. Polk St. on the grounds of the Historic Bivins Mansion, from 8 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

“We are excited to move back to our original home at the Center City offices for the 2021 Amarillo Community Market. We will open on Saturday, June 5,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Amarillo Community Market.

“In 2020, the City of Amarillo allowed us to use the grounds of the Santa Fe Depot to help us comply with the COVID-19 mandates. For 2021, we wanted to return to Polk Street to take advantage of the beautiful historic grounds and to help our downtown restaurants welcome their guests back to Saturday lunch and brunch,” Duke said. “At 1000 S. Polk, we also can offer outdoor yoga and Zumba. The porch will be our stage for live music.”

The Market is set to be open Saturdays in June, July, August, and through Sept. 11.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted or hand-created. People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and artists,” said Duke.

The Amarillo Community Market said it aims to provide an economic opportunity for local farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, artisans, food trucks, artists and other creatives. The market strives to incubate micro businesses, showcase local talent, and provide fun, healthy activities ranging from fitness and nutrition to arts and crafts.