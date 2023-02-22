AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District recently provided safety tips as strong winds and dust storms hit the Texas Panhandle on Wednesday.

Officials detailed that a Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect in the Amarillo area through 6 p.m., while a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. and a High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 p.m on Wednesday. Other wind and weather warnings were also in effect across the High Plains.

TxDOT Amarillo provided safety tips in the event of downed power lines in the area:

Never drive over downed power lines. Even if they have been knocked over by the wind, high-voltage wires may still be alive and very dangerous.

Avoid anything that may be touching downed lines, including vehicles or tree branches.

Report downed lines to your local utility emergency center and to the police.

In addition, TxDOT said to follow these tips if it becomes necessary to pull over during strong winds:

Pull off the road as far as possible;

Stop and turn off all lights;

Set the emergency brake; and

Take your foot off the break and make sure your tail lights are off. Drivers use the car lights in front as a guide and may mistake a parked car with the lights on as an active vehicle on the road.

Additionally, TxDOT provided helpful tips as wind gusts blow in the area:

Plan ahead. Leave extra time, as your drive may take longer due to the need to drive more slowly in high winds;

Keep your hands firmly on the wheel and drive to conditions;

Always wear a seatbelt – every rider, every time and eliminate distractions;

Turn on headlights, if needed, to account for the possibility of low visibility created by blowing dust, sand, snow or rain;

Be aware of and maintain safe distances from other vehicles near you, particularly RVs, campers, trucks, buses, or trailers being towed. These vehicles could swing out and hit your car in sudden wind gusts;

Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as trucks, vans, or SUVs, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to being pushed or flipped by high winds; and

Watch for objects in the road. Loose objects and tree branches may be blown around.

Visit DriveTexas.org and the MyHighPlains.com TxDOT Highway Conditions pages to view area traffic cameras along with receiving road condition advisories and notifications.