AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Botanical Gardens are hosting their annual Mad Hatter’s Ball from 7:00 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 26th.

Check out the wild world of Wonderland with live music from Monarch, a silent auction, an open bar, and sweets and treats from Mad Hatter himself.

Tickets are $60 per person or $450 per table. You must be 21 or older to attend.