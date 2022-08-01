AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced that the institute has implemented the new FDA blood donor eligibility guidance regarding vCJD, commonly referred to as“mad cow disease.”

According to their website, people who were previously deferred for European Travel associated with the theoretical risk of vCJD transmission, are now eligible to donate.

The website stated that donors who had spent certain lengths of time in Europe have been deferred from donating blood for over 20 years. The FDA’s new guidance removes the deferral recommendations associated with the geographic risk of vCJD for time spent in certain European countries.

United Kingdom from 1980 to 1996.

France and Ireland from 1980 to 2001.

United Kingdom, France, Ireland from 1980 – present.

Prior to 2020, donors were also deferred for time spent in European countries, including many military families stationed abroad.

For more information on blood donation eligibility, visit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center website.