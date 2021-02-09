Donna Knight named director of Court Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo named Donna Knight director of Court Services on Feb. 9. She succeeds Victoria Medley, who was named director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.

The city said Knight had been serving as interim director of court services since August. The director of court services is responsible for the management, administrative and operational elements of the municipal court.

“Donna has been with City of Amarillo Municipal Court for almost a decade. She has the superior experience and knowledge to lead the court in what is a very important and vital position as far as serving the public,” said COA Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs.

Knight graduated from West Texas A&M University with a Master of Business Administration. According to the City of Amarillo, she began her career with the city in 2012 with the Municipal Court.