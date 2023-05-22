CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Donley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one person with injuries in Clarendon.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 call went out around 10:35 p.m. Sunday reporting that a woman was laying in the intersection of 7th and Taylor. The sheriff’s office said they found one woman with a gunshot wound in the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office reports that a 19-year-old, unidentified by the sheriff’s office, was arrested and charged with “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” and “Tampering with Evidence.”

He was booked into the Donley County Jail.