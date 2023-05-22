CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Donley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one person with injuries in Clarendon.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 call went out around 10:35 p.m. Sunday reporting that a woman was laying in the intersection of 7th and Taylor. The sheriff’s office said they found one woman with a gunshot wound in the area.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
The sheriff’s office reports that a 19-year-old, unidentified by the sheriff’s office, was arrested and charged with “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” and “Tampering with Evidence.”
He was booked into the Donley County Jail.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.