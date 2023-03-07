CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clarendon College announced that its Meat Judging team recently won a contest in Houston out of overall teams.
According to a news release from the college, participants on the team also collected individual accolades, including Abigail Sleep receiving the high individual award. Other students who received awards at the competition included:
- Leah Elsey: 3rd High Individual;
- Colton Coburn: 6th High Individual;
- Melinda Cabe: 8th High Individual.
“Tate Corliss and his assistant coaches do a fantastic job providing leadership for this team!” the release read.
