CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clarendon College reported that it is hosting an anniversary celebration at its Clarendon campus at 2 p.m. on Sept. 9. The college is celebrating 125 years of providing higher education to students across the region.

Officials stated that an invitation-only event will be held at the Barfield Activity Center for donors, current and former members of the Board of Regents, and other dignitaries.

“The Texas Panhandle’s first college was established as Clarendon College and University Training School, opening its doors on Sept. 5, 1898, in Clarendon,” officials said, “Today, classes are also offered in Pampa, Childress, Amarillo, and Canyon. The College also provides dual credit classes for high school students and online classes.”

The college further mentioned that additional plans throughout the year include a dinner theatre and the creation of a commemorative coin for the anniversary. In addition, the college rodeo team is planning to incorporate anniversary observations during its NFR send-off next year.

Tex Buckhaults, Clarendon College’s president, said that the college hopes to raise funds to replace the trees on campus that have been lost over the years. The final event to cap off the year’s celebration will be the graduation festivities in May.

Buckhaults commented, “We are excited to recognize 125 years of excellence in education and community growth.” Buckhaults also spoke about the institution having an unwavering belief in education rooted in values, creativity, and intellectual curiosity.