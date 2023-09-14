CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clarendon Consolidated Independent School District released an update on a Thursday morning incident that sent its campuses into lockdown due to what the district said was a “perceived threat” by a student.

CCISD Superintendent Jarod Bellar said that officials were made aware of the perceived threat at about 8:50 a.m. on Thursday. The student that was involved left campus, and all campuses in the district were put under lockdown until they were found by law enforcement.

Bellar said that Donley County Sheriff Butch Blackburn found the student that was involved off-campus and the lockdown was lifted at about 9:24 a.m.

“At no time were any CCISD campuses in immediate danger. The lockdown was precautionary until the student could be located,” said Bellar, “Clarendon CISD appreciates the swift response by local law enforcement in handling this matter.”

No further information about the threat or its legitimacy was released at the time of the update, though no other threats or injuries were reported related to the incident.