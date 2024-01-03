DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be coming to Clarendon to host the annual 2024 Southeast Panhandle Agriculture Conference on Jan. 16.

According to AgriLife Extension officials, the conference is hosted by the AgriLife Extension offices in Donley, Hall and Briscoe counties and is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Donley County Activity Center, located at 4430 Texas Highway 70.

Registration for the event is $20 and is payable at the door with officials noting that an RSVP is required and can be made by calling 806-874-2141.

According to officials, local and area representatives will be showcasing new technologies and products and a total of five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be available including:

Three general units

One law and regulation unit

One integrated pest management unit

Officials also reported that the main topics of discussion will include the cotton market and weed management with additional topics and speakers including:

Management of cotton diseases and nematodes – Terry Wheeler, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research plant pathologist and professor in the Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology, Lubbock;

Cotton market outlook – John Robinson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension cotton economist and professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics, Bryan-College Station;

Cotton weed management decisions for 2024 – Peter Dotray, Ph.D., AgriLife Research weed scientist and professor in the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, Lubbock;

Crop budgets – DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management program specialist, Amarillo;

Laws and regulations update – Leonard Haynes, AgriLife Extension ag and natural resources agent in Donley County; and

Cotton agronomics – Ken Lege, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension cotton agronomist, Lubbock.