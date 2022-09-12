DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100th Judicial District Court in Donley County sentenced an Amarillo man to prison after he violated probation.

According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Court, 38-year-old Amarillo resident Rueben Campus was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the state jail felony offense of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

This comes after Campos was arrested in May 2021 in Donley County and placed on probation in July 2021. According to a news release, the state of Texas filed a motion asking that Campos’s probation be adjudicated in October 2021, alleging that there were five violations on his probation.

During a hearing in late August, Campos admitted he violated the probation conditions and was ultimately sentenced to 16 months in prison. According to the release, he was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $305 in court costs.