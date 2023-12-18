DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were killed after a two-vehicle wreck about three miles east of Clarendon Sunday.

According to DPS, a pickup truck was going east on US 287 when it left the roadway and hit a traffic sign before getting back onto the roadway when it was then hit by another vehicle, a sedan, going east.

DPS said the truck entered into a ditch and came to rest against a barbed wire fence. The sedan left the road and went into the median.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Donley County Justice of the Peace. A second passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.