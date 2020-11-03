Donating to the Children’s Miracle Network in the name of hard work

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today marks 40 years of election coverage that our Operation’s Manager here at KAMR Local 4 / Fox 14 has worked on. In honor of his great work, we decided to donate somewhere that also does great work.

Dan Morgan Has been covered elections for 40-years, so it was only right to honor his lifelong work by donating in his name to an organization that has helped others since 1983.

KAMR Local 4 / Fox 14 will be donating $440.40 to the Children’s Miracle Network in Dan’s name.

To also donate to the Children’s Miracle Network click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: