‘Donate blood, take home cinnamon rolls!’: CMBC urges community during holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC) announced that it will reward donors this holiday season with a special treat, in an effort to help boost the blood supply going into the festive last weeks of 2021.

According to CMBC, successful donors who give at the donation center from Dec. 13 through Dec. 19 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 will receive a half-dozen Okarche’s Old-Fashioned cinnamon rolls. During a time in which blood donations are critically needed, the center hopes fun incentives will motivate the community to give to the cause.

“We need help replenishing the blood supply after sending units of blood to Kentucky in response to the recent tornadoes,” said Texas Blood Institute President and CEO Dr. John Armitage, “The holidays are also the busiest time of year and people are off their usual routine of donating blood.”

Alongside the sweet treats, CMBC said donors will also receive their choice between two movie-themed long-sleeve t-shirts. The navy blue designs were described as one-of-a-kind and inspired by holiday favorites “A Christmas Story” and “Home Alone.” While supplies last, donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

via CMBC

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood, according to CMBC, reminding the community that the center relies solely on volunteer blood donors to meet the needs of patients at major hospitals across the region.

To make an appointment to donate, visit here or call 806-331-8833. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required, the center said those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately if they’re feeling well. Blood donation only takes around an hour, typically, and each donation saves up to three lives.