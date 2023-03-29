AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Springtime means fun time and the Don Harrington Discovery Center is getting into the spirit with its Egg-Stravaganza themed Coffee and Cuties program beginning on April 7.
According to officials with DHDC, the Coffee and Cuties monthly program will take place at multiple times including 9:45 a.m., 10:45 p.m., or 11:45 a.m. on the first Friday of every month. After storytime, kids will have the chance to participate in a craft, an activity, or have a hands-on animal encounter with one of the center’s critters.
DHDC invited caregivers to also participate in the activities with their kids ages 5 and under or they have the option of grabbing a cup of coffee in the seating area.
Admission is $14 for adults, $9 for children ages 2-17 and free for children one and under and the program is included for those with a DHDC membership, added officials.
