AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center released information on its upcoming Labor Day Camp on Sept. 4 for area kids to learn and discover science topics.

DHDC detailed that the camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center for kids three years old through fourth grade and will feature a science-based curriculum with teachers, along with experiments, hands-on learning, and demos.

Those interested can register for the camp on the DHDC website and choose from the following grade levels and prices:

Kindergarten-fourth grade $40/day for members $50/day for non-members

Pre-K (half-day only) $20/ day for members $25/day for non-members



DHDC noted that pre-care and after-care are available for $10.