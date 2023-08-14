AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center released information on its upcoming Labor Day Camp on Sept. 4 for area kids to learn and discover science topics.
DHDC detailed that the camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center for kids three years old through fourth grade and will feature a science-based curriculum with teachers, along with experiments, hands-on learning, and demos.
Those interested can register for the camp on the DHDC website and choose from the following grade levels and prices:
- Kindergarten-fourth grade
- $40/day for members
- $50/day for non-members
- Pre-K (half-day only)
- $20/ day for members
- $25/day for non-members
DHDC noted that pre-care and after-care are available for $10.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.