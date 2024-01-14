AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center invite the community to “Discover for a Dollar” later this month.

Officials said residents could discover after dark from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the DHDC on Jan. 26, and or discover nature from sunup to sundown at WBDC on Jan. 27.

For more information regarding “Discover for a Dollar,” visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center website.