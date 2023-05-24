AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Don Harrington Discovery Center announced that during the summer break and Memorial Day weekend, the center will be open on Mondays.

According to a DHDC press release, summer hours for the center begin on May 29, making DHDC open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

DHDC admission fees include:

Adults – $14

Children (2-17) – $9

Children 1 and under – Free

Seniors – $11

Military- Free through Sept. 4

Members – Free

For more information regarding the center visit the DHDC website.