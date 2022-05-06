AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center (WBNC) announced upcoming events for the month of May.

May 8, Mothers Day:

According to DHDC, Mothers day can be a family day out at The Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, DHDC said moms get in free.

May 13, Toddler Tracks at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center:

The WBNC said Toddler Tracks is for kids ages 5 and under and a caregiver is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Wildcat Bluff Center. WBNC said they will host a nature-themed storytime, do a craft or hands-on activity and go for a nature walk on Libb’s Trail. The nature center said to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle.

May 14, Plan to Get Lost: A Wilderness Survival Course at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center:

WBNC said Plan to Get Lost is a two-part wilderness survival series on May 14 and part 2 on May 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m in the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.

WBNC also said space is limited to 20 people ages 11 and up. Tickets are $25 per person including all instructions for part 1 and part 2, trail fees, and a reference binder to take home.

The program takes place on the Wildcat Bluff trails with lectures, demonstrations, and discussions from master naturalists Wayne Benson and Bill Briggs. Topics include fire, water, and shelter. You will need to bring a day pack, water, lunch, and some trail snacks said the WBNC.

May 21-22, Wildlife Weekend:

Wildlife Weekend DHDC will partner with Wildwest Wildlife Rehabilitation to show people a special animal-focused presentation.

DHDC said the schedule will be available soon.

May 27, Discover for a Dollar: END OF SCHOOL BASH:

DHDC said they will celebrate the end of school from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

$1 admission for everyone.

DHDC event will have:

Demos from Excel Energy, Pantex, and Bell Flight

A bouncy house and water rockets

And access to exhibits, the space theater, and the Outdoor Science Park

May 27 – September 18, Under The Arctic: Digging into Permafrost:

DHDC said the Under The Arctic exhibit is a collaborative effort between the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) and the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), transports visitors to the Arctic using the sights and smells of the nation’s only permafrost research tunnel.

May 28, Discover for A Dollar at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center:

Explore Wildcat Bluff Nature Center for $1 person all day long.

May 30, Memorial Day:

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be open for Memorial Day.