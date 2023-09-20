AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is home to a new traveling exhibit that will make you want to dive right in and learn about the ocean. “Ocean Bound” will be open to the public from Sept. 23 to Jan. 7.

“It’s a brand new exhibit, a traveling exhibit, brought to us at the Don Harrington Discovery Center,” said Sophia Britto, DHDC marketing coordinator. “We are super excited. It’s going to teach people about watersheds, what that is, and how we impact the ocean all the way here from Amarillo.”

Britto said the exhibit will feature educational videos and readings, interactive pieces, and more, including a submarine where people can navigate the waters.

“We have a few videos you can learn from, but you also have a lot of interactive exhibit pieces which I am really excited about,” said Britto. “We have a model showcasing how water disperses over land, so when we get a lot of rain and flash flooding, it kind of shows where the water goes. We also have a giant submarine which is pretty cool. Visitors can go inside and navigate the waters in a couple of different settings as well. We have something for all types of learners. Educational reading pieces. We have videos. And then since we’re all about fun with learning, we have interactive stuff that is pretty cool as well.”

Britto said the exhibit teaches people how their daily routines can impact the ocean.

“Basically everything we do impacts the ocean as far as what kind of dish detergent you are using, the plastics that are dispersing to possibly what could end up being the ocean,” expressed Britto. “This exhibit will teach you all about water conservation, how you can be more mindful in your waste usage, and how what you do impacts marine life, as well as how the ocean impacts us.”