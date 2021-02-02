Don Harrington Discovery Center to offer in-person & virtual program Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Don Harrington Discovery Center, it is continuing to offer its monthly program ‘Coffee & Cuties’, thanks to a partnership with Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics.

Described by the Discovery Center, “Coffee & Cuties is a program that has had a successful following for the preschool and toddler audience for the past few years at DHDC. It offers entertainment for the littlest scientists, ages 5 & under. During Coffee & Cuties, the children participate in a story-time that is paired with a fun craft or science activity and demonstration that are led by one of DHDC’s awesome Science Guides. This program continued to flourish this past spring and summer virtually while the museum was closed due to COVID shutdowns. This led way to the museum’s staff adjusting the offering to now include both an in-person and virtual experience to engage little learners in both settings. “

This Friday, Feb. 5, is set as the next installment of Coffee & Cuties. Visitors will have the option, said the Center, of joining in-person during one of three times – 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. – or participating virtually.

For the virtual option, the Center has made take-home kits available for purchase at the DHDC during normal business hours for $3.50. The kits are meant to include all supplies needed to follow along virtually from home.

Said the Center, “Coffee & Cuties occurs on the first Friday of each month and incorporates a different theme each month. For those joining in-person, coffee is provided free of charge to the adults while the small ones make new discoveries! Coffee & Cuties is included in regular admission, and Discovery Center members are always free! For a listing of each month’s Coffee & Cutie dates and themes, please visit the ‘Events’ page on the DHDC website at www.dhdc.org or click here.”