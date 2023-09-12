AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center released details on its “Code Your Future” beginner-level coding course for students in the fourth through eighth grades, set to run from Sept. 26 through Oct. 12.

The course, DHDC detailed, will run from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will introduce students to JavaScript along with giving them the opportunity to explore video game design and coding in Construct 3. In addition, the course will offer a hybrid option, which will allow students to continue their learning outside of the classroom.

“This hybrid option will allow learners to continue the fun and learning from home, and for those who miss a session, it will help them to catch up,” Director of Education Heather Stover said. “It will give them access to the program that we are using in class and pre-recorded video guidance from our instructor.”

DHDC noted that coding teaches problem-solving, logic-reasoning, and attention-to-detail skills that will aid kids in higher education and career options.

Mark Nair, Amarillo College instructor, will be back to teach the three-week course that will give students 12 hours of instruction time, DHDC detailed.

DHDC added that prices for the course are $149 for members and $174 for non-members. Those interested can register at DHDC.org and find further information on upcoming events.