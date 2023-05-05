AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting a teaching-centered job fair on Saturday, giving teachers in the community the chance to make some extra income over the summer.

According to a news release, the fair will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the center, located at 1200 Streit Drive. Officials said that this is “a great opportunity” for teachers to earn extra income over the summer and create their own income. Commitments are offered for as little as four weeks throughout the center’s eight-week summer camp.

“There aren’t many jobs where you can learn, have fun, and make an impact all at the same time, but you get all three working at Camp Discovery,” Education and Experience Manager Amanda Smith said in the release. “It’s an exciting atmosphere where you get to guide learning through hands-on activities that are so fun that it doesn’t even feel like learning. Not to mention, the awesome team that you get to work with.”

Officials said that this job fair will be hosted the same day the Don Harrington Discovery Center will offer free admission and popcorn for educators who show their educator badge and their families. For more information about the center, visit its website.