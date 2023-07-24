AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is giving area kids the chance to experience a little magic this summer with its “Discovery Wizarding School” on Saturday.

According to a release from the DHDC, the center will be transformed into an academy of wizardry and witchcraft from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at DHDC.

Events for the day will include the following:

Herbology, Charms, Astronomy, and Care Magical Creatures classes;

Wizard Your Own Wand;

Table Quidditch;

A Triwizard Tournament;

Mystical science demo; and

A costume contest with a prize for best-dressed wizard or magical creature.

Attendees will also have the chance to take a “special photo,” purchase Butterbeer ice cream, and grab a Wizarding School exclusive t-shirt in their house color as seen in the Harry Potter movies. The release noted that the Butterbeer ice cream and t-shirt are not included with the event ticket.

Admission for the event will be $5 per person for members and $8 for non-members, the release detailed.