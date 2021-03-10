Don Harrington Discovery Center to host Spring Break week of family fun

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced that this upcoming week (March 15 – 19) will involve daily activities and events for families.
Said the DHDC, “Join us for a whole week filled with science, experiments, crafts, demos and activities- fun for the whole family. Each day will feature different activities and live animal presentations so come every day for something new!”
The released schedule is as follows;
Monday –
10 a.m. – Noon – Using simple materials, build your own animal shelter! Will you house a mouse, shelter a skunk, or home a gnome? Protect any animal you choose with this creative activity.
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Don`t be afraid of getting sprayed! Come meet a skunk with Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Tuesday –
10 a.m. – Noon – Can you create your own worm? Let us show you how with SCIENCE!
Noon – 3 p.m. – Save a life with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center blood drive in the parking lot.
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Ever wonder what it takes to be a Game Warden? Come learn valuable tips with Potter County`s Game Warden, Michael Lewis.
Wednesday –
10 a.m. – Noon – Disguise yourself by designing your own animal mask.
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Discover the helpful nature of opossums and visit with one of these creatures of the night from Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Thursday –
10 a.m. – Noon – Oobleck! Come experiment with a DHDC favorite; can you tell an animal by its tracks?
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Get up close with sneaky, slithery snakes and get all your questions answered from the professionals at Fish Pros.
Friday –
10 a.m. – Noon – Create your own critter buddy! Using common supplies, discover your own creativity.
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Have you met a wolf? This is your chance to see one of these special animals in person, safely!
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Do you love animals? Would you like to take home a furry friend? Come check out SPCA Dog Adoptions and give an animal a home.
The DHDC said that all Spring Break activities are included in admission price. Adults are $14, Children (2-12) are $9, and Students (13-20), Military (with I.D.), and Seniors are $9. Babies two years old and under are free. DHDC Members are also free.
The DHDC also noted that “This is NOT a camp or drop-off event. All children must be accompanied by an adult.”
