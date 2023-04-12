AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center recently released information on its special pajama storytime as part of National Drop Everything and Read (DEAR) Day on Wednesday at the center.

Storytime will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday as organizers detailed that the goal of the program is to “help promote how important literacy is in the world.” In addition, the program will feature a variety of animals for kids to enjoy.

DHDC noted that its Literacy Corner exhibit and its weekly storytime program are all part of the initiative to encourage visitors at all learning levels to read by providing a collaborative space and hands-on learning.

The pajama storytime will be included in the general admission along with a DHDC membership, noted organizers.

Visit the DHDC’s Facebook page or its website for more information on community programs.