AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center is kicking off summer with its “End-of-School Bash” event this Friday, May 26. This event is budget-friendly and a fun event to celebrate the end of school.

The “Discover for a Dollar”: End of School Bash will be happening on Friday, May 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Don Harrington Discovery Center and admission will be one dollar for everyone.

This event is part of their Discover for a Dollar program that occurs four times a year at the Don Harrington Discovery Center. There will be science demonstrations done by Xcel Energy every hour and DHDC will also play demos in between.

Don Harrington Discovery Center’s Marketing Coordinator Sophia Britto said, “We’re also going to do kite building and water rockets. I think it’s going to be a great way to utilize Amarillo’s wind and kind of learn a bit more about the science behind it.”

Britto says they want to make the start of summer a fun celebration for everyone with this event.

“We really want to make education learning equitable for everyone in our community”, said Britto. “People have fun with learning people have fun making discoveries, we really make an effort to you know, add whimsy adventure, make people curious and ask questions when they visit here.”

Wildcat Bluff is also hosting its Discover for a Dollar event. That event will be on Saturday, May 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Anyone can hike the trails from sunrise to sunset for only a dollar.

For more information on any Discover for Dollar events, visit the DHDC’s website and the Wildcat Bluff website.