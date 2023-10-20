AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Plains Drafters, an area home brewing club, are set to teach a home brewing class at the Don Harrington Discovery Center for $20 on Oct. 27.

Organizers detailed that the class will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the center and the community will get the chance to learn how to brew their own beer. In addition, the drafters will teach participants the brewing process from start to finish along with different methods of brewing including extract, mini-mash, and all-grain brewing.

The class, according to organizers, will be taught by Dr. Nick Flynn, a professor of biochemistry at West Texas A&M University and a member of the American Society of Brewing Chemists and American Homebrewers Association, and Dr. Brian Schneider, an associate professor of surgery at Texas Texas University Health Sciences Center. Both doctors are also former presidents of the club.

“The only thing that participants need to bring is a desire to learn about homebrewing,”

said Jacob Andrew, President of the Amarillo High Plains Drafters, “Any additional

knowledge will be a plus but not required as this is an intro course designed to help

bring new people into the hobby.”

Spaces for the class are limited and organizers encouraged those interested to reserve their spots on the DHDC website. Organizers noted that the class is for adults who are 21 or older.

For more information on the Amarillo High Plains Drafters visit their website and follow DHDC’s Facebook page to keep track of upcoming events at the center.