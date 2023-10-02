AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is set to welcome two piano players from Pete’s Piano Bar for its “Dueling Pianos!” event for guests 21 years and older on Oct. 21 at the Discovery Center.

DHDC detailed that the event will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 and will provide food, refreshments, and music. In addition, DHDC will have science demos and guests will have the chance to explore the center after dark.

Individual and couple tickets along with full and half tables will be available for purchase here.

Visit the DHDC website for more information on any upcoming events.