Don Harrington Discovery Center to give financial literacy courses in Camp Discovery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) has announced a partnership with Education Credit Union (ECU) with an aim to give “interactive, theme-based financial literacy courses” for campers enrolled in DHDC’s Camp Discovery this summer.

As described by DHDC, “Camp Discovery is a weekly half-day or full-day experience for kids ages 3 through entering 6th grade providing a perfect mix of learning and fun. The learning opportunities are rich with updated, science-based curriculum and qualified teachers. Plus each week of camp is jam-packed with hands-on science activities and experiments, crafts, discovery and fun. Each week features a different theme such as Oceanography, Space, Zoology, Coding and more. Education Credit Union will coordinate each week’s financial literacy class with the theme each particular week.”

ECU classes scheduled for the camp:

Tuesdays for 1-6th graders at these Amarillo ISD sites; Carver – 11 – 11:30 a.m. Humphrey’s Highland – 1 – 1:30 p.m. Southlawn – 2:15 – 2:45 p.m.

Wednesdays and Thursdays at DHDC: 2nd graders – 11 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays 5th and 6th graders – 11:30 – Noon on Wednesdays 3rd and 4th graders – 11 – 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays



“ECU promotes financial literacy throughout the Texas Panhandle.” said DHDC, “Their financial educators teach age-appropriate concepts to thousands of kids each year, with one goal in mind: Seeing future generations of young adults who possess smart money management skills and bright financial futures.”

“We are loving our partnership with the DHDC,” said Tricia Bass, Vice President of Learning and Development for Education Credit Union. It’s great having such a fun and energetic atmosphere in which we can teach these awesome kids how everyone, no matter how old they are, has the power to be smart with their money!”