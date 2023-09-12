AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) announced they will offer a beginner-level coding course titled “Code Your Future” from Sept. 26 through Oct. 12 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. for students in the 4th-8th grade.

Officials stated the class size is limited and costs $149 for members and $174 for non-members.

The DHDC said the beginner course will introduce participants to today’s most popular programming language, JavaScript, and explore video game design and coding in Construct 3. The class will also offer a hybrid option for students to continue learning outside the classroom.

The three-week program will give students 12 hours total of instruction time.

“This hybrid option will allow learners to continue the fun and learning from home, and for those who miss a session, it will help them to catch up,” said Heather Stover, Director of Education. “It will give them access to the program that we are using in class and pre-recorded video guidance from our instructor.”

The DHDC mentioned that technology and computer programming continue to be an increasing component of the future. Coding teaches skills such as problem-solving, logic-reasoning, and attention to detail.

With this course’s dynamic curriculum, students will gain an academic boost toward their future, the DHDC said.

Amarillo College instructor Mark Nair will be returning as the instructor of this course.

To register, go online to DHDC.org.