Don Harrington Discovery Center says Summer Camps are back for summer 2021 and open for registration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center said Summer Camps are back for summer 2021 and open for registration.

The DHDC said Camp Discovery will occur weekly starting June 7 and go through July 23.

Discovery Center Summer Camps will have updated, science-based curriculum and qualified teachers said the DHDC.

The DHDC said this year, each camper (Grades 1-6) will enjoy one day each week outdoors at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center. Camp Discovery is offered for ages 3 through entering 6th grade. Registration, weekly themes, pricing and more details are available on the DHDC website here.

The DHDC said last year, camps had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.