AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center said that it recently received a $4,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, focused on supporting youth literacy efforts throughout the Amarillo and High Plains community.

The grant, according to DHDC, is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s nearly $2.6 million nationwide grant distribution to support more than 300,000 students as they attend 600 schools, libraries, and nonprofit organizations in the communities.

“Literacy serves as the foundation of education, enabling young minds to venture into uncharted territories,” Director of Education Heather Stover said. “It fosters discovery, aligning perfectly with our mission. Through our school partnerships and experiential learning approach, we aim to foster literacy, cultivate a passion for learning, and convey science in a way that captivates our guests. We deeply appreciate Dollar General’s recognition of our efforts to inspire the next generation to discover their passions and explore the world around them.”

DHDC offers several programs and resources that promote youth literacy including The Literacy Corner, Discovery Through Time, Toddler Tracks, Coffee and Cuties, along with their weekly storytime on Wednesdays. According to DHDC, the grant will aid in the continuance of these programs by providing additional literature for the spaces and programming.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future education growth,” expressed Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

The announcement further read that the Dollar General Literacy Program is focused on supporting organizations that promote access to educational programming, and awards funds to organizations that are within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center. In addition, the foundation offers a student referral program that gives individuals the opportunity to learn how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam.