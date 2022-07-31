AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday, officials from the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) presented “Beyond: Unity in Community,” a new immersive cultural exhibit.

According to a DHDC press release, “Beyond: Unity in Community” now opens a cultural exhibit at DHDC that will highlight different refugee communities in Amarillo, and honor the unique lifestyles and contributions of members of our community.

DHDC said the exhibit will feature the Karen Community of Amarillo and the Karen lifestyle, food, environment, and scientific contributions in Myanmar.

Officials from DHDC said according to U.S. Department of State data, Amarillo has the largest refugee population per capita of any city in Texas and is home to two refugee resettlement agencies that resettled nearly 7,000 refugees in the area between 2007-2017.

Officials from the Beyond exhibit Karen installation will feature a traditional stilted rice field hut and rice processing area (one of the main agricultural products of the area), a rice field and 32 mural of Kwekabaw Mountain, a wardrobe area with traditional clothing, Karen games, native animals, indigenous foods, traditional Karen instruments, and music.

DHDC also said that beyond provides culturally learning opportunities to engage refugee youth more effectively with STEM concepts and potential careers in STEM.

The Beyond exhibit is now open, in time for the Karen Martyrs Day and Traditional Wrist Tying ceremony in August.