Don Harrington Discovery Center partnering with AISD for learning summer camps

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is partnering with AISD to bridge the gaps in learning that happened this year due to the pandemic.

They are bringing their learning summer camp to the areas of Amarillo.

These summer camps focus on learning through play and other fun activities.

The aim of the camps is to prevent regression and compliment in school learning during the summer.

“So this really gives the opportunity for kids who maybe don’t have transportation or there’s other reasons that maybe they couldn’t afford the Discovery Center Camp or there’s other barriers. That they would be able to just come to their local neighborhood school. So this is the first year that we’ve done it and we’ve expanded to three different campuses,” said Wendy Taylor, Executive Director of Don Harrington Discovery Center.

Camp Discovery typically serves over 800 children during the summer.

With this partnering they will be able to serve over double the number of kids in the community.