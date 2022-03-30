AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) opened registration for their summer camp “Camp Discovery”.

Camp Discovery offers a week-long camp for children ages three years old and up to those entering fifth grade. Campers will learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers. Campers will have seven themes, Each weekly theme is packed with age-appropriate activities, crafts, discovery, and fun, according to the DHDC.

Camp dates are June 6 to July 22 and campers can be registered for a week or all summer as there will be a new theme each week, said the DHDC.

“From Dinosaurs to engineering ,from art to the zoo, there is a camp all kids, and their friends too!” said officials with the DHDC.

For more information and to register for Camp Discovery visit, here.