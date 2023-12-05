AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is showing its holiday spirit with its themed programs, scheduled to take place every Saturday throughout the month of December at the center.

According to DHDC, attendees will experience a different topic each weekend, providing learning opportunities for community members this holiday season.

DHDC released a full list of themed programs that will be offered at the center:

Dec. 9: Winter Weather;

Dec. 16: Cool Colors;

Dec. 23: Jingle Bells; and

Dec. 30: New Year, New Discoveries.

The programs, DHDC noted, will be included in regular admission or with a DHDC membership and the center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Find more information on DHDC on its website here.