AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is offering a fun activity where kids can learn about science on Labor Day. Sophia Britto, DHDC marketing coordinator, said DHDC’s Labor Day Camp Discovery is a way for young explorers to continue their learning experience while they are out of school for the holiday.

“We’re teaching them all about careers in STEM because it is Labor Day, but we are also having fun with experiments, take-home crafts, and they just get to have fun at the discovery center,” she said.

Multiple age groups can attend the camp including kindergarten, preschool, and first through fifth grades. Britto said the camp will provide a full day of fun from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but they offer other options as well.

“We do offer half-day options for some of the younger age groups like preschool kids and I think kinder as well. There is more information on our website. You can click the Camp Discovery tab on the top right. We also offer pre-care and after-care options if you need to drop them off earlier or pick them up a little later,” she said.

According to Britto, the camp will provide a non-traditional learning format because not every student learns the same way in the classroom.

“We really want to provide a non-traditional way for them to learn concepts that they are learning in their schools in a fun and memorable way. Our science experiments are exciting. Not every school district has the resources to conduct those kinds of experiments themselves, so getting them to do camps here and see those in person and participate in some of them is really influential to their education,” she said.

Britto said DHDC will be open to everybody for the holiday. She said the Girls Who Science program will still happen on Labor Day and they will highlight a marine biologist.

According to Britto, Monday is also the last day the DHDC can run its Blue Star Museum Initiative that offers free admission for families of military personnel and veterans with proof of ID. The discovery center will go back to the discounted admission they usually offer.