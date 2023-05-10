AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center celebrates Mother’s Day by offering discounted admission for all caregivers.

According to a DHDC press release, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., caregivers’ admission will be priced at $1 to show appreciation for caregivers on Mother’s Day.

