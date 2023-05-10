AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center celebrates Mother’s Day by offering discounted admission for all caregivers.
According to a DHDC press release, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., caregivers’ admission will be priced at $1 to show appreciation for caregivers on Mother’s Day.
For more information on the event visit the DHDC website.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.