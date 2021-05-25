Don Harrington Discovery Center: New exhibition reveals inside story about toys

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced, ‘Toys: The Inside Story’, a new exhibition beginning Friday, May 28, 2021.

DHDC said “Toys” includes 12 different hands-on stations that illustrate the simple mechanisms commonly found in toys, and lets visitors create their own toy-like combinations of gears, pulleys, linkages, cams, and circuits. Jack Gets Out of His Box gives visitors a close-up view of the cam combination that frees our hero “Jack,” while elsewhere we unmask the amazing collection of switches, cams and motors that make Elmo dance and Mr. Machine run.

DHDC said the exhibition was developed by the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, Vt., with funding from a National Science Foundation grant awarded to seven museums across the country that comprise TEAMS (Traveling Exhibits at Museums of Science).

The exhibition opens to the public on Friday, May 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will run through September 12.