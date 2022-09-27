AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting its Monster Bash 2022 event on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The DHDC said adults and kids are invited to observe science experiments and activities at the Discovery Center. Activities include:

Science experiments by DHDC staff.

Activities are provided by the Sodpoodles, Aunt-Eeks, and Snapology.

The DHDC basement classroom transformed into a Monster Maze.

LN2 Glow-in-the-dark Sonic Slushes will be available for purchase.

Tickets will be available for two time-slots, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $5 for members who will get 30 minutes early access to event activities. Tickets for non-members will be $8. Tickets can be found online here.