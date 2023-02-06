AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Don Harrington Discovery announced a new program called “Girls who Science” which aims to provide young girls with the tools to understand and explore the world of science.

Officials noted that the program is for girls aged 10-18 and will begin on Feb. 6 and continue on for the first Monday of every month from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Discovery Center.

The program, according to officials, will include lessons and Q&As with women in the STEM industry, along with interactive experiments and career-focused STEM activities.

“Our mission is to provide a fun environment where our female youth can understand what they

can achieve and the steps it takes to meet these goals,” Jen Noble, Community Engagement

Manager.

Officials added that attendees will get the opportunity to learn more in the fields of medicine, engineering, coding, biology, and animal science.

For more information on the programs that Don Harrington has to offer visit their website.