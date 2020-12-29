Don Harrington Discovery Center is ringing in the new year in a new way

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Soon many will be saying goodbye and for some, good riddance to 2020 as we welcome the new year.

For those who want to ring in 2021 a little earlier, the Don Harrington Discovery Center said they have it covered.

“We’re going to ring in the new year with a countdown every hour so instead of just one shot you get to do it multiple times throughout the day,” Regina Ralston, Director of Advancement at DHDC, stated.

This year’s countdown will come more than just once.

“We’re going to do an explosion in the auditorium on the hour every hour to just do that countdown so the kiddos don’t have to stay up late, so you don’t have to stay up late,” Ralston said.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center employees explained they are making this an all day event with activities, demonstrations, and science.



“We’ll have hands on activities so confetti poppers, and head bands and a few things for kiddos to make and take,” Ralston said.

As far as the changes concerning COVID-19 go, employees said it is all about safety.

“Safety precautions are of the up most importance. We want to make sure all of our guests have a safe place to go and to be able to get out of the house and to enjoy things. So 10 and up are required to wear a mask and then temperature checks at the door, hand sanitizer, health screening, making sure nobody’s been exposed,” Ralston said.

The event will be held on Dec 31. from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.