Don Harrington Discovery Center introduces Astro, the robotic dog

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Astro, the robotic dog, is expected at the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) for a public demonstration on Wednesday and Thursday in the Outdoor Science Park.

According to the DHDC, the demonstrations will begin at 3:30 p.m. on June 16 and 17. The community is encouraged to come and view what the DHDC said is “cutting edge technology.”

“”ARES Security Corporation is demonstrating the use of a Ghost Robotics Vision60 Quadruped – Unmanned Ground Vehicle (Q-UGV) as an expansive technology for use in Risk Mitigation, Surveillance and Maintenance activities for both the commercial energy market and the U.S. Departments of Energy and Defense.” the DHDC described, “Using ARES’ AVERT Software as the development backbone of Mission Planning for Operations (MPO), we are working to enhance these robots with intelligent route planning, object avoidance, and autonomous behaviors so that they can safely and reliably assist in daily operations in hazardous environments.”