Don Harrington Discovery Center hosts all-day New Year’s celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) announced that it will it will be saying, “good riddance to 2020, and welcome to 2021 in a family friendly style on Dec. 31.”

The DHDC holds an annual New Year’s event, but this, like many events in the community throughout 2020, is expected to be a bit different.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the Discovery Center said that it will count down each hour with a science experiment explosion, so that families can ring in the new year as many times as they like.

Demonstrations will be in the auditorium at 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. and will feature favorites like Trash Can Chaos, said DHDC.

“We will also have special activities going on throughout the day like Confetti Poppers and NYE Headbands, so come by and help us celebrate the New Year!” stated the announcement.

Regular admission will apply, according to DHDC, but guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. DHDC Members will be admitted for free into this event.

Safety guidelines are in place, said DHDC, and masks are required. Guests are encouraged to be prepared by viewing the Center’s policies here.

The DHDC also said it will resume normal hours next week, Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Sundays from Noon-4:30 p.m. (open Mondays on AISD school holidays.)

The DHDC thanks its New Year’s Eve sponsor, Happy State Bank, as well.