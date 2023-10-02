AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting Dueling Pianos, on Oct. 21. The fundraiser will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is for people 21 and older.

DHDC Director of Development Kirk Daniels said the event celebrates what they have accomplished while raising funds to for the years to come.

“We’re just looking to raise funds to make sure that we have all of our needs met,” said Daniels. “Then we can continue to provide a high-quality educational experience for everybody that comes in.”

During the event, there will be music, dancing, food and drinks. The musicians are from Pete’s Piano bar in Austin.

“They’ll play your favorite songs,” said Daniels. “They’ll play some songs you’ve never heard before the play some of their own stuff. They do a lot of crowd involvement. So, there’s a lot of chance to mingle with them. Ask them their favorite songs. They’re going to ask us questions, they’re going to make you dance.”

Tickets can be purchased online. Ticket options include single, couple, half and full tables at various sponsorship levels.

Daniels continued, “We’re going to have catering by Delvin’s here in Amarillo and everybody knows and loves Delvin’s dearly. “Then of course, we’ll have our open bar with some specialty drinks with it with just a little sprinkle of science in there.”

Fundraisers such as dueling pianos allow DHDC to serve the 26 surrounding counties and introduce the community to experiences they don’t typically have.

“The Discovery Center is a huge resource here in the panhandle,” said Daniels. “There’s nothing like this for the top 26 counties of the Texas panhandle. A lot of the families here utilize us as a resource to come, you know just fill in the gaps of what they miss in school, or to see themselves doing things that they wouldn’t normally get to see themselves do in school. We have our animal life science lab, where you can see our animal care team, taking care of our animal collection.”

One of the newest exhibits at DHDC is the historical time-traveling experience through the Texas Panhandle. Daniels shared it’s shown where the area once was and where it is going.