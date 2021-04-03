Don Harrington Discovery Center holds Eggstraganza! Easter Celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was lots of Egg-citing fun today during the Eggstravaganza! Easter Celebration at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
The Discovery Center said it was all about mind-bending fun with eggs. There were plenty science demonstrations, and Discovery Center officials said they did it safely by keeping COVID-19 protocols in place.
“It’s so exciting to have everyone back here safely,” said Christa Prock, Don Harrington Discovery Center Events Coordinator. “And we’re doing social distancing and we’re still taking a lot of precautions. So, we’re just pretty excited to get to do events again and that all the restrictions are letting us do that and have a good outlet for kids.”
The Discovery Center will be closed tomorrow in observance of Easter, but it will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, April 6.
