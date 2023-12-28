AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center recently released information on its next Beerology: Science on Tap event, scheduled to take place on March 1.

The event, which will give guests the opportunity to learn the science behind beer with Budweiser Distributing Company, will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 1 at the Center, according to organizers.

In addition, the event will feature pub-inspired food and beer-related crafts and activities including beer puppeteer, corn hole and a beer stein-hoisting competition. Organizers said that guests will have the chance to win prizes during the games.

Early bird tickets are now available until Jan. 19 for $35 a ticket for DHDC members and $40 a ticket for nonmembers. Organizers added that VIP tickets are also available for $80 which will include a separate VIP area with a private bar and food space.

Organizers reminded the community that ticket holders must be 21 years or older and that IDs will be checked at the door.

Visit the DHDC website to purchase tickets and find more information on any upcoming events.